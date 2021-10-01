Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.79

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

