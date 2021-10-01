Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.79

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.82, with a volume of 12948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,788,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,644,000 after purchasing an additional 221,599 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,276,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,223,000 after acquiring an additional 422,964 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 351,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after acquiring an additional 143,240 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMO)
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
