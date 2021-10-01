Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €100.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of EPA SAN opened at €83.08 ($97.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.07. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

