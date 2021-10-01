Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.65.

Shares of SC stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $17.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $917,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

