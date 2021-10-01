Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 333.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Sasol were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,880,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,231,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 110,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol during the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sasol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NYSE SSL opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. Sasol Limited has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.