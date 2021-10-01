Savix (SVX) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Savix has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Savix has a market cap of $287,964.34 and $16,596.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.53 or 0.00009368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00054708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 52% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.16 or 0.00229755 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00114363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00012205 BTC.

Savix Profile

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

