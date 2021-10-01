Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SBGSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of SBGSY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. 108,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,320. The firm has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

