Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.35. The company had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,617. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

