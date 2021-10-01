Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lowered its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNG. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,127 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 311,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.11.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

