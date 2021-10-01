Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 11,190 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 243,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 37,004 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

