Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $665.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $697.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $625.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $310.03 and a 1-year high of $737.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

