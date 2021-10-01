Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 874,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,162 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

