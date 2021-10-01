Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 951,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,721,000 after buying an additional 188,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 84,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.93.

