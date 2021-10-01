Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 205.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,872 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 10.1% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Airbnb by 50.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC increased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.80.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $3,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,258,222.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

