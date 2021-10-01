Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $167.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $133.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.72.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

