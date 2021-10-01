Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $92,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after buying an additional 1,069,775 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $87.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $92.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

