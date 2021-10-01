Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,209 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.93.

