Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,099 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

