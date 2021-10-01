Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,096,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,574,000 after purchasing an additional 308,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 695,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,318,000 after purchasing an additional 140,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $124.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

