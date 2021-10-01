Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,093 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $114.72 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.