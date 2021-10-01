SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,192 First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 158,363 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,133,000 after buying an additional 424,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $51.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

