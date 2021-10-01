SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,108,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 141.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 76,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,997,000.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.00.

