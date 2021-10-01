SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,030 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,787.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $15.03 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.