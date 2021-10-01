SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $447,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $47,106,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,683,000 after buying an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 904.6% in the 1st quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,160,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 1,044,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,350,000 after buying an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,723,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after buying an additional 737,598 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X opened at $21.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

