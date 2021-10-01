SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,474 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,474 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDIT. Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

