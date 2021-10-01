Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RJF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $126.67 to $143.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,030,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,602,000 after buying an additional 77,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,067,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,470,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,611,000 after buying an additional 1,662,234 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after buying an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,618,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,949,000 after buying an additional 99,414 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

