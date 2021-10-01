SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SEAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.09.

SEAS opened at $55.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -97.05 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $60.18.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $439.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,028 shares of company stock valued at $792,813. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

