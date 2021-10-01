Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)’s share price rose 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 55,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 191,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Secoo by 0.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 77.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,914,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after buying an additional 838,399 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Secoo during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Secoo by 72.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

