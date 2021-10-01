Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $6.56 Average PT from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on SECYF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of SECYF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.75. 5,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

