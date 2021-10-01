SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.130-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $535 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.20 million.SecureWorks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.050 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $19.88 on Friday. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SecureWorks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 209.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.