Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $165.00 price target on the stock.

SCTBF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Securitas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $165.00.

Shares of SCTBF opened at $16.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. Securitas has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

