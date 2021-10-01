Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 29,118 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $12,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $85.84 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.13 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. Research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

