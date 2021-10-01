Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,422 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,140,000 after buying an additional 252,930 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS stock opened at $81.80 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $84.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.64.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

