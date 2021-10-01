Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total value of $165,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares in the company, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,028 shares of company stock worth $1,469,945 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $130.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.13. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

