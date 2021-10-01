Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Upwork were worth $10,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Upwork by 813.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 23.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $802,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.66. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $124.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Upwork in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

In other Upwork news, Director Leela Srinivasan sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $326,016.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $1,523,965.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

