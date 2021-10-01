Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.67% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a current ratio of 9.29. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.19 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

