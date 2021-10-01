Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases Shares of 146,062 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 146,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.24% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after purchasing an additional 880,841 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA opened at $59.55 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARNA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi purchased 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.91 per share, for a total transaction of $52,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.