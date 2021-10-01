Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Sendas Distribuidora stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. Sendas Distribuidora has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

