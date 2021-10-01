SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,327 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.39. 35,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,143,457. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.83%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.