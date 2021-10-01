SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,014 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $33,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 86.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.30. 685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,359. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.45.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 94.70%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.