SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Trading Down 3%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC)’s share price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 2,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,018,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGOC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income.

