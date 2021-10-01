Shadows (DOWS) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $128,123.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Shadows alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00054601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00118493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00170062 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,337,500 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.