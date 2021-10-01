Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 1,511 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 3.7% in the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Ciena by 1.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ciena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in Ciena by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 15,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.35 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,649 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

