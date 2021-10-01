Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 33.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Horizon by 220.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

