Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

