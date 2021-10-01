Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 160 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 383.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,576 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 9,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 37.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.56.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,510,671.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.77, for a total value of $726,114.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,828,535.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,401 shares of company stock worth $32,305,669. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock opened at $484.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $521.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

