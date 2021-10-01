Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after buying an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Thor Industries by 23.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 460,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,046,000 after buying an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

THO stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

