Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Expands By 596.0%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of African Gold Group stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

