Short Interest in African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Expands By 596.0%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of African Gold Group stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
African Gold Group Company Profile
Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for African Gold Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Gold Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.