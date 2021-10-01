Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Drops By 81.8%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CADMF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International, Inc engages in the production and manufacture of medical and recreational cannabis. Its activities include cultivation, extraction, distribution, and retail services. It focuses its operation in California and Puerto Rico. The company was founded on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

