Short Interest in Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Drops By 81.8%

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 81.8% from the August 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CADMF remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Chemesis International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Chemesis International Company Profile
