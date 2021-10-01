Short Interest in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) Rises By 208.4%

CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 208.4% from the August 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of CMLTU stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. CM Life Sciences III has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

