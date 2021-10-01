Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Declines By 79.0%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the August 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,127. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CODYY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.